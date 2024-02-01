Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Sells 182 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $208.17. 127,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,963. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $206.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $216.57.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

