Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,153 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Stryker by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its position in Stryker by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 30,422 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,281,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 45,608 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,915,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $16,262,020.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,330,498.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $16,262,020.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,330,498.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,242.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,306 shares of company stock worth $16,791,134 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Stryker from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.52.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SYK

Stryker Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $335.48 on Thursday. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $248.96 and a fifty-two week high of $342.80. The firm has a market cap of $127.45 billion, a PE ratio of 40.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $301.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.79%.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.