Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical technology company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. Stryker updated its FY24 guidance to $11.70 to $12.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 11.700-12.000 EPS.

Stryker Trading Up 5.9 %

Stryker stock opened at $335.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $127.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.65, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. Stryker has a fifty-two week low of $248.96 and a fifty-two week high of $342.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $301.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.79%.

Insider Activity at Stryker

Institutional Trading of Stryker

In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total transaction of $145,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,926.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,242.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 58,306 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,134 over the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYK. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter worth about $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Stryker by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $180,182,000 after buying an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter worth about $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 21.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 9.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on SYK. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Stryker from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.52.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

