Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical technology company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. Stryker updated its FY24 guidance to $11.70 to $12.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 11.700-12.000 EPS.
Stryker Trading Up 5.9 %
Stryker stock opened at $335.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $127.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.65, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. Stryker has a fifty-two week low of $248.96 and a fifty-two week high of $342.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $301.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.48.
Stryker Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.79%.
Insider Activity at Stryker
Institutional Trading of Stryker
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYK. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter worth about $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Stryker by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $180,182,000 after buying an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter worth about $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 21.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 9.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have commented on SYK. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Stryker from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.52.
View Our Latest Stock Report on SYK
About Stryker
Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Stryker
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- 2 REIT stocks set to surge due to red hot data center demand
- What Are Low Beta Stocks
- How and when to use LEAPS stock options
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- 3 reasons airline stocks are a buy right now
Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.