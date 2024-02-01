Summit Financial LLC Acquires 302 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 966.7% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Prologis news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PLD traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $126.96. The stock had a trading volume of 217,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,993,124. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.52. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.64 and a 1 year high of $137.52. The stock has a market cap of $117.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.78%.

PLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Prologis from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.50.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

