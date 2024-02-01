Summit Financial LLC Decreases Stock Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Summit Financial LLC lessened its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 29.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 114,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,978 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 117,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 26,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 37,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 28,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 264.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.09. 106,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,420,283. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $18.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.26.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

