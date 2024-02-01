Summit Financial LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV)

Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IDEV. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 8,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 67,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after buying an additional 7,473 shares in the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $988,000. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 6,345 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IDEV traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $63.46. The company had a trading volume of 228,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,453. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.53. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.88. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $55.31 and a 12-month high of $64.00.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (IDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid, and small-cap stocks from developed countries, excluding the US. IDEV was launched on Mar 21, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

