Summit Financial LLC Grows Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Summit Financial LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $46,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $168.38. The stock had a trading volume of 308,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,007,074. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.16 and its 200-day moving average is $172.02. The company has a market cap of $231.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.33%.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.79.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PEP

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.