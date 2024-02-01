Summit Financial LLC Has $1.27 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 237.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 264.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 666.7% in the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Performance

DE traded up $1.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $394.62. 124,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,922. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $345.55 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $384.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $393.31. The company has a market capitalization of $110.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 28.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 16.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.69.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Deere & Company

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.