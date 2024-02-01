Summit Financial LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100,352.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,502,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,192,551,000 after acquiring an additional 73,429,036 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14,027.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 6,436,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,714,000 after acquiring an additional 6,390,977 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $337,567,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,043,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 941.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 877,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,521,000 after purchasing an additional 793,067 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $148.00. The stock had a trading volume of 294,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,671. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.12 and its 200 day moving average is $142.51. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $124.97 and a 52 week high of $158.87. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

