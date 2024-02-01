Summit Financial LLC Has $1.75 Million Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Summit Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,614 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 7,269 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after buying an additional 10,252,257 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 1,151.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,117,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,503,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548,396 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Salesforce by 30.2% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,065,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458,227 shares during the period. Finally, Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $401,215,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.12, for a total value of $2,831,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,104,977.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.12, for a total transaction of $2,831,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,104,977.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.05, for a total transaction of $4,275,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,656,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,892,690,118.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,410,805 shares of company stock valued at $367,309,445 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $229.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $293.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.64.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $2.43 on Thursday, reaching $283.52. 368,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,257,551. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.65 and a twelve month high of $289.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $260.94 and a 200-day moving average of $229.64. The company has a market capitalization of $274.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.88, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

