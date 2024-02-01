Summit Financial LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investors Research Corp increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 512.1% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

BNDX stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $49.07. 193,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,668,243. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.30 and a twelve month high of $51.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.63.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $1.3568 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $16.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 33.18%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

