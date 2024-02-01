Summit Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Summit Financial LLC increased its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 419.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,898 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,763 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,229,808 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $686,953,000 after buying an additional 84,769 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,263,424 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $692,813,000 after purchasing an additional 356,448 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,470,996 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $404,067,000 after purchasing an additional 411,777 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,429,670 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $402,095,000 after purchasing an additional 402,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,371,571 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $435,881,000 after purchasing an additional 99,059 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.65.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DVN traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.48. 760,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,199,395. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.20. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $40.51 and a 1 year high of $64.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.77 dividend. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 13.68%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

