Summit Financial LLC Invests $920,000 in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 20,077 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at about $164,559,000. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,445,000. AGF Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 4,084,465 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $236,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,819 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 233.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 984,120 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $38,253,000 after purchasing an additional 688,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,744,000. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Las Vegas Sands

In other Las Vegas Sands news, major shareholder Miriam Adelson sold 12,253,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $529,724,338.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,134,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,778,229,909.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of LVS traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 994,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,002,200. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $43.77 and a 52-week high of $65.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.61 and its 200-day moving average is $50.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.18.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The casino operator reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 34.32%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Las Vegas Sands declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the casino operator to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

