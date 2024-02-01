Summit Financial LLC Purchases 1,102 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,950 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Trex by 178.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Trex in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new stake in Trex in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Trex by 120.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Trex by 6,100.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TREX stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.98. The stock had a trading volume of 48,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,393. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.60. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.90 and a 1-year high of $84.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.83.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Trex had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 34.43%. The business had revenue of $303.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

TREX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Trex from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays lowered shares of Trex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Trex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Trex from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.89.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

