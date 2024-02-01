Summit Financial LLC Purchases 1,618 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Summit Financial LLC grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 31.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $148.10. The company had a trading volume of 621,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,965,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.79. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $174.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.53.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

