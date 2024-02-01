Summit Financial LLC Sells 1,064 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Summit Financial LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 195.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $50.94 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,105,672 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.73.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.