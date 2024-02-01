Summit Financial LLC Sells 1,231 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Summit Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% during the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 181.5% in the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period.
Shares of IJR traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $104.05. The stock had a trading volume of 332,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,877,600. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $110.55. The firm has a market cap of $72.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.88 and its 200 day moving average is $99.23.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
