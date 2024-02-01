Summit Financial LLC Sells 1,266 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Summit Financial LLC lessened its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 40.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,889 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its stake in Adobe by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 314.3% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $2.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $620.50. 169,895 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,520,249. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.47 billion, a PE ratio of 52.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $602.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $562.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $318.60 and a one year high of $636.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total transaction of $155,643.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,749. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total value of $155,643.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,749. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total transaction of $1,790,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,172,329.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,425 shares of company stock valued at $26,431,673. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

