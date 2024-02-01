Summit Financial LLC Sells 7,516 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Summit Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 71.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,516 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 54,032 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.07, for a total value of $34,854,422.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,488,598 shares in the company, valued at $64,177,109,911.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 54,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.07, for a total value of $34,854,422.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,488,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,177,109,911.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,152 shares of company stock worth $74,716,490. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $727.00 to $822.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $589.90.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of LLY traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $646.21. The company had a trading volume of 350,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,826,102. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.05. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $309.20 and a 52-week high of $663.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $604.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $568.82.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.88%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

