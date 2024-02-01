Summit Financial LLC Sells 7,516 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Summit Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 71.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,516 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 54,032 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.07, for a total value of $34,854,422.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,488,598 shares in the company, valued at $64,177,109,911.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 54,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.07, for a total value of $34,854,422.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,488,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,177,109,911.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,152 shares of company stock worth $74,716,490. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of LLY traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $646.21. The company had a trading volume of 350,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,826,102. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.05. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $309.20 and a 52-week high of $663.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $604.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $568.82.
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.88%.
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
