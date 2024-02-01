Summit Financial LLC Trims Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Summit Financial LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Leuthold Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 20,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 309,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,405,000 after buying an additional 8,259 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,844,000 after buying an additional 20,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the third quarter valued at $745,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BIL opened at $91.43 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $91.21 and a twelve month high of $91.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.60.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

