Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on Feb 1st, 2024

Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVAGet Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.56.

NOVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler raised Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $29.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial raised Sunnova Energy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE NOVA opened at $10.52 on Friday. Sunnova Energy International has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $24.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 2.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 108.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 34.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

