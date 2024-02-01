Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.56.

NOVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler raised Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $29.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial raised Sunnova Energy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NOVA

Sunnova Energy International Stock Down 3.7 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

Shares of NYSE NOVA opened at $10.52 on Friday. Sunnova Energy International has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $24.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 2.23.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 108.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 34.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.