Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.20-$6.01 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.70-$4.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.91 billion. Super Micro Computer also updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SMCI. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $335.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a negative rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nomura Instinet assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $413.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $550.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $450.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $465.88.

Super Micro Computer stock traded up $15.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $545.49. 1,389,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,391,753. Super Micro Computer has a 12 month low of $79.82 and a 12 month high of $554.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a PE ratio of 41.34 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $327.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $294.82.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 7.92%. Super Micro Computer’s revenue was up 103.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Super Micro Computer will post 14.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP George Kao sold 3,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.76, for a total transaction of $1,033,272.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,304.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total transaction of $12,609,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,666,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,681,137,039.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP George Kao sold 3,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.76, for a total transaction of $1,033,272.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,304.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,881 shares of company stock worth $23,441,196 over the last 90 days. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMCI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

