Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Bought by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC grew its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 43.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Sysco by 263.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 24,650 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.9% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 204,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 2.8% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the second quarter valued at $3,246,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 276,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,491,000 after buying an additional 15,106 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sysco Trading Up 0.1 %

SYY opened at $80.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $62.24 and a 1-year high of $81.47.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.44.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $157,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,782 shares in the company, valued at $917,236.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

