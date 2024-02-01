TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

TAL has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TAL Education Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.60 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TAL Education Group in a research note on Friday, November 24th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on TAL Education Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TAL Education Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.37.

TAL Education Group stock opened at $10.64 on Monday. TAL Education Group has a twelve month low of $5.09 and a twelve month high of $13.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.73 and a beta of 0.16.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TAL. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TAL Education Group during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in TAL Education Group during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in TAL Education Group during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in TAL Education Group during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in TAL Education Group during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 37.29% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

