TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Hits New 52-Week High at $2.12

TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.12 and last traded at $2.10, with a volume of 487955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.
TerrAscend Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day moving average is $1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.73.
TerrAscend Company Profile
TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. The company produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis-infused artisan edibles. It also operates retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey.
Receive News & Ratings for TerrAscend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TerrAscend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.