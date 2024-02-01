TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $49.94

TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$49.94 and last traded at C$49.94, with a volume of 505 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$49.93.

TerraVest Industries Trading Down 1.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$42.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$38.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$870.43 million, a PE ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.66.

TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$173.93 million during the quarter. TerraVest Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 22.89%. On average, analysts predict that TerraVest Industries Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

TerraVest Industries Increases Dividend

About TerraVest Industries

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from TerraVest Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. TerraVest Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.86%.

TerraVest Industries Inc manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, transportation, and other markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Heating and Cooling Products (HVAC Equipment); Compressed Gas Storage and Distribution Equipment (Compressed Gas Equipment); Energy Processing Equipment (Processing Equipment); and Service.

