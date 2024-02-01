Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Sold by Lazari Capital Management Inc.

Lazari Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $3,103,125,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TEVA shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.86.

Shares of NYSE:TEVA traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,154,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,210,176. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.67 and its 200 day moving average is $9.76. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a twelve month low of $7.09 and a twelve month high of $12.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a positive return on equity of 29.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

