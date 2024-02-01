Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Shares Sold by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,688 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 0.09% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $2,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TCBI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 16,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 163,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI opened at $61.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.79 and a 1 year high of $69.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $245.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.96 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.14, for a total transaction of $378,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 281,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,213,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.48 per share, with a total value of $332,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 285,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,811,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.14, for a total transaction of $378,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 281,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,213,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 28,066 shares of company stock valued at $781,016. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TCBI

Texas Capital Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.