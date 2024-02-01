Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Shares Sold by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,688 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 0.09% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $2,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TCBI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 16,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 163,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.
Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Down 4.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ TCBI opened at $61.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.79 and a 1 year high of $69.26.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.14, for a total transaction of $378,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 281,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,213,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.48 per share, with a total value of $332,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 285,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,811,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.14, for a total transaction of $378,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 281,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,213,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 28,066 shares of company stock valued at $781,016. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.67.
Texas Capital Bancshares Profile
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.
