The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Stake Boosted by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 105,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Buckle worth $3,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Buckle by 31.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 21,310 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Buckle by 51.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Buckle by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 628,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,758,000 after acquiring an additional 17,592 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Buckle by 1.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Buckle by 7.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. 53.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BKE traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $37.08. 63,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,291. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.26. The Buckle, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.18 and a 1 year high of $48.15.

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.09. Buckle had a return on equity of 53.94% and a net margin of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $303.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a $2.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. Buckle’s payout ratio is 30.57%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BKE shares. StockNews.com lowered Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group downgraded Buckle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th.

In other news, SVP Kelli D. Molczyk bought 715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.13 per share, for a total transaction of $26,547.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 85,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,102.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 40.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

