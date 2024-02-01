The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Receives $39.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.80.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Evercore ISI lowered The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CG

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 125.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the second quarter valued at $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $40.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 69.00 and a beta of 1.79. The Carlyle Group has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $42.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $776.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.81 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 241.38%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.