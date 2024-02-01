The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Short Interest Update

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,210,000 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the December 31st total of 4,780,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Chemours Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CC opened at $30.18 on Thursday. Chemours has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $39.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Get Chemours alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Chemours from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Chemours from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Chemours from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.10.

Institutional Trading of Chemours

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chemours by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 58,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Chemours by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 526,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,617,000 after purchasing an additional 95,814 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Chemours during the 4th quarter valued at $1,315,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Chemours during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.