The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Receives $401.30 Consensus PT from Analysts

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $401.30.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Cooper Companies from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Redburn Atlantic cut Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $390.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet raised Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on COO

Cooper Companies Stock Down 0.6 %

COO opened at $373.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $364.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $354.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Cooper Companies has a 12 month low of $303.74 and a 12 month high of $399.62.

Shares of Cooper Companies are scheduled to split on the morning of Tuesday, February 20th. The 4-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 20th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, February 20th.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The medical device company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $927.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.57 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cooper Companies will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 300 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.55, for a total transaction of $110,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,464 shares in the company, valued at $908,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 300 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.55, for a total transaction of $110,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,464 shares in the company, valued at $908,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 150 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.03, for a total transaction of $50,404.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,860.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,820 shares of company stock worth $29,115,939. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cooper Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 102,613.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,385,611 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $458,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,262 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Cooper Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,735,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,125,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,225,167 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,577,508,000 after acquiring an additional 416,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,278,069 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $873,480,000 after buying an additional 189,308 shares during the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.