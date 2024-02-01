The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Price Target to $158.00

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $141.00 to $158.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

BAH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $137.33.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $140.77 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.55. Booz Allen Hamilton has a fifty-two week low of $87.99 and a fifty-two week high of $147.52.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 65.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 60.65%.

Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton

In related news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $633,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 71,656 shares in the company, valued at $8,957,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booz Allen Hamilton

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAH. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.8% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.6% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

