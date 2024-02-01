The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Price Target to $80.00

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Natera in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Natera from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Natera from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Natera currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.54.

Get Natera alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NTRA

Natera Price Performance

NTRA opened at $65.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.14 and a 200 day moving average of $52.98. Natera has a 52-week low of $36.90 and a 52-week high of $68.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 1.28.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.27 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 50.50% and a negative return on equity of 72.98%. The business’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Natera will post -3.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $141,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,965,470. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Natera news, Director James Healy sold 644,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $37,835,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,236 shares in the company, valued at $2,481,365. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $141,130.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,965,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 689,962 shares of company stock worth $40,706,960. Corporate insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natera

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Natera by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,312,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $364,258,000 after purchasing an additional 371,740 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Natera by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,556,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $334,388,000 after acquiring an additional 67,102 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Natera by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $120,828,000 after acquiring an additional 577,106 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Natera by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,072,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $149,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kynam Capital Management LP lifted its position in Natera by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 3,003,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $132,912,000 after acquiring an additional 103,668 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.