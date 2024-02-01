The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Price Target to $70.00

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.45% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Nextracker in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Nextracker in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Nextracker from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Nextracker from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Nextracker from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.82.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXT. abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of Nextracker during the 4th quarter worth about $13,908,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Nextracker by 113.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 230,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,784,000 after buying an additional 122,554 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nextracker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Nextracker by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 9,926 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $469,000. 44.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.
