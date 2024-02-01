The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Price Target to $48.00

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 56.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MOS. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Mosaic to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Mosaic from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.06.

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $30.72 on Thursday. Mosaic has a 12-month low of $30.71 and a 12-month high of $57.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.86 and a 200-day moving average of $36.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.50.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mosaic will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Mosaic by 93.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 3,186.4% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

