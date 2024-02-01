The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Bought by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 85.7% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $82,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,635,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 323,049 shares of company stock worth $26,629,540. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HIG opened at $86.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.86. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.25 and a 12-month high of $88.39.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HIG. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Hartford Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.85.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

