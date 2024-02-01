The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $3,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,666,000 after purchasing an additional 162,944 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,001,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,854,000 after purchasing an additional 593,263 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,358,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,342,000 after purchasing an additional 73,553 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 85,116.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,102,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,525,000 after purchasing an additional 139,158 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $186,795.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,990.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Tarang Amin bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.05 per share, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $186,795.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,990.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $131.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.33 and a 200-day moving average of $127.84. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $107.33 and a 52 week high of $159.92. The stock has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,192.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7,066.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SJM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $129.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.92.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

