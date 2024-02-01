The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Acquired by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 15.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mosaic by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,240,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $988,432,000 after buying an additional 1,197,588 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Mosaic by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,064,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $632,261,000 after purchasing an additional 748,511 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mosaic by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,230,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,410,000 after purchasing an additional 160,329 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter worth $412,663,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 38.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,687,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $260,958,000 after buying an additional 1,570,465 shares in the last quarter. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MOS traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 961,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,645,380. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.86 and a 200-day moving average of $36.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $57.46.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 12.71%. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

MOS has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Mosaic to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised Mosaic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mosaic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.06.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

