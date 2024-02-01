Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) PT Raised to $605.00

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $515.00 to $605.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $610.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $601.06.

NYSE:TMO opened at $542.00 on Thursday. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1-year low of $415.60 and a 1-year high of $595.17. The company has a market capitalization of $209.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $524.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $513.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total value of $4,544,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,175 shares in the company, valued at $59,607,231.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $453,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 51,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,296,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,165 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,865,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

