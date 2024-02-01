Thunder Brawl Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $7.44 Million (THB)

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. One Thunder Brawl token can currently be bought for $0.0411 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Thunder Brawl has a market capitalization of $7.44 million and approximately $344,479.59 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Thunder Brawl has traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Thunder Brawl

Thunder Brawl was first traded on January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Thunder Brawl’s official website is thunderbrawl.game.

Thunder Brawl Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.03894655 USD and is up 5.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $343,222.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Brawl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thunder Brawl using one of the exchanges listed above.

