Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 9.850-10.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 10.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.7 billion-$15.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.0 billion. Tractor Supply also updated its FY24 guidance to $9.85-10.50 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSCO. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, October 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $232.79.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $222.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $216.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.00. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $185.00 and a 52 week high of $251.17. The company has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.23%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 7.3% during the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 4.3% during the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

