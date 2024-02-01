Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.85-10.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.70-15.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.03 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSCO has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Tractor Supply from $218.00 to $208.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Tractor Supply from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $207.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Tractor Supply from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $232.79.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $224.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.81. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $185.00 and a 1-year high of $251.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $216.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tractor Supply

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,936,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,159,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $485,712,000 after purchasing an additional 985,799 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,642,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $369,427,000 after purchasing an additional 387,155 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 57.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 701,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $155,097,000 after purchasing an additional 255,400 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Tractor Supply by 126.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 401,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,664,000 after buying an additional 223,955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Articles

