True Drinks (OTCMKTS:TRUU) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.17

True Drinks Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:TRUU – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 30800 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

True Drinks Stock Up 6.0 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $820.50 million, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 10.90.

About True Drinks

True Drinks Holdings, Inc markets and distributes nutritional supplement drinks. The company sells Bazi All Natural Energy, a liquid nutritional supplement drink through drinkbazi.com. It also formulates products containing CBD; and produces and distributes vapor products in approximately 90 countries.

