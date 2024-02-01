UBS Group Increases Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Price Target to $140.00

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Free Report) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

BX has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Blackstone from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Blackstone from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet cut Blackstone from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $117.81.

Blackstone Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $124.41 on Monday. Blackstone has a 52-week low of $76.19 and a 52-week high of $133.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 174.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 30.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,091,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,652,526,000 after acquiring an additional 14,396,655 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.4% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 32,309,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,003,788,000 after acquiring an additional 115,544 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Blackstone by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,668,954,000 after purchasing an additional 798,734 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Blackstone by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,157,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,419,249,000 after purchasing an additional 332,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Blackstone by 13.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,825,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,588,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

