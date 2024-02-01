UBS Group Raises Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target to $238.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $209.00 to $238.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NSC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $233.00 to $236.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $272.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $235.35.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on NSC

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 0.7 %

NSC stock opened at $235.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $53.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $229.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.15. Norfolk Southern has a one year low of $183.09 and a one year high of $255.90.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 67.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Norfolk Southern

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Planning Directions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 375,217 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $88,694,000 after purchasing an additional 48,961 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 204.3% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,810 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,998 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.