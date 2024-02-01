Ultra (UOS) Price Tops $0.17 on Exchanges

Ultra (UOS) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. Ultra has a market cap of $60.02 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000395 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,178.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $235.15 or 0.00557522 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $69.08 or 0.00163784 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00019747 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00021597 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000278 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 360,188,328 tokens. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 360,188,327.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.16753489 USD and is down -2.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $1,380,889.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.