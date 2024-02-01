UMB Financial Co. (UMBF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 8th

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the bank on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.

UMB Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 31 consecutive years. UMB Financial has a payout ratio of 21.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect UMB Financial to earn $7.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF opened at $82.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.36. UMB Financial has a twelve month low of $50.68 and a twelve month high of $92.68.

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.53. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $370.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UMB Financial will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total value of $119,796.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,795,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,863,316. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Shannon Andresen Johnson sold 1,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.83, for a total value of $78,559.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,597.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total value of $119,796.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,795,280 shares in the company, valued at $131,863,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,569 shares of company stock worth $349,890. Insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UMBF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in UMB Financial by 646.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,596,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248,655 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in UMB Financial by 81.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,449 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in UMB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $37,184,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in UMB Financial by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,356,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,190,000 after purchasing an additional 174,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,781,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,079,000 after acquiring an additional 149,596 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on UMB Financial from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised UMB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.40.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

