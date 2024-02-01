United Asset Strategies Inc. Acquires 1,949 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 166.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 12.5% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.8% during the third quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 43,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,068,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.6% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 10.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 100,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,984,000 after buying an additional 9,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter worth approximately $502,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on WTW shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $248.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $316.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.43.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock traded down $1.38 on Thursday, hitting $244.92. The company had a trading volume of 24,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,233. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.73. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a twelve month low of $195.29 and a twelve month high of $258.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $243.60 and a 200-day moving average of $225.66.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

