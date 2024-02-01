United Asset Strategies Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,103 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.5% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.6% during the third quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDNS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $318,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,375 shares in the company, valued at $21,770,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $318,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,770,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.67, for a total value of $3,078,205.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,841,513.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,850 shares of company stock worth $19,256,494 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $288.06. 119,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,478,487. The company’s fifty day moving average is $273.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $183.26 and a fifty-two week high of $301.61. The stock has a market cap of $78.37 billion, a PE ratio of 82.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.06.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Articles

